France on Friday recommended people get shots against COVID-19 and the flu in the same visit to vaccination clinics, spurring one of its biggest winter vaccine drives yet.

The campaign is meant to prevent the continuing COVID pandemic and the onset of influenza cases from combining to overwhelm the country’s medical system, the health ministry said.

While COVID measures kept flu cases and hospitalizations low in 2020, health experts have warned that there could be an upsurge this winter, as immunity has declined after months of social distancing and the easing of COVID restrictions.

Experts have said there is no danger in getting a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Those eligible for a COVID booster dose in France can receive it in one arm and a flu shot in the other on the same day. France has offered booster shots to people over age 65, pregnant women, people with certain comorbidities and recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

French Health Minister Olivier Véran made a televised appeal Friday urging people to get both vaccines during one appointment. “Already, 10 million doses are available in pharmacies, prioritized for the most vulnerable people,” he said. “This vaccination can be done at the same time as that against COVID.”

The new effort is expected to bolster the drive for COVID vaccines, in addition to encouraging those at risk to get the booster shots. So far, 68% of the people in France are fully vaccinated.

Health officials in other countries have also urged people to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu.

On Friday, the British government started a national advertising campaign on billboards, radio stations, TV channels and social media urging people to get both vaccines.

Britain began offering booster shots against COVID last month to people ages 50 and older, health and social care workers and others with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness.

U.S. city and state health departments have also encouraged people to get vaccinated against both viral diseases at the same time.