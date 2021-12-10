State health officials confirmed the first case of omicron Friday in Whatcom County, making it the fourth county in Washington to report at least one case of the latest COVID-19 variant.

The man who tested positive for omicron was fully vaccinated and is in isolation, according to a Whatcom County Health Department news release. Officials did not say if the man, who is in his 30s, had been traveling or was exposed to someone who was ill.

Officials confirmed the three first cases of omicron Dec. 4 in Thurston, Pierce and King counties. King County’s first case of omicron was confirmed after a woman in her 20s tested positive. The woman hadn’t traveled recently, indicating the variant was spreading locally but there was no evidence of widespread exposure, Public Health – Seattle & King County said in an update.

Nearly all reported cases of omicron in the U.S. have resulted in mild illness, but most individuals were vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though much remains unknown about the variant, health officials reported that the variant spreads more easily than previous COVID variants, according to the CDC.