At Northwest Harvest‘s no-cost grocery store in Sodo, shoppers are normally greeted with an abundance of fresh produce, dried goods, ready-to-eat meals and other snacks for low-income Seattleites and those in need. But for the last few months, shelves have been much emptier.

“It’s been heartbreaking,” said Christina Wong, the organization’s director of public policy and advocacy. “It’s the higher costs of food and gas and other costs of living — it’s exactly those same challenges that individuals are dealing with trying to make ends meet that’s putting a strain on food banks in helping to meet that need.”

Food insecurity and related health impacts continue to hit the state’s lower-income households particularly hard, according to a new study from a team of Washington food systems researchers. Results, released this month, provide insight into the region’s looming hunger relief problems — and are particularly worrying to food systems experts because pandemic-era meal assistance benefits run out this week.

The team from the University of Washington, Washington State University and Tacoma Community College has been tracking the pandemic’s impact on Washington food access since summer 2020. This month, the fourth iteration of their survey reported food insecurity persists at high levels throughout the state, particularly among rural residents, residents of color, those with children and renters.

Past survey results have captured “disruptions in people’s ability to afford and access food” as millions lost their jobs early in the pandemic, said Jennifer Otten, an associate professor of food systems and health at UW and one of the leads on the survey.

“This time point is no different,” she said.

Otten said this year’s survey’s results are particularly concerning, though, because temporary Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are set to expire in Washington on Wednesday.

Advertising

The country’s SNAP benefits, or food assistance for low-income households, were temporarily boosted in 2020 to help Americans weather pandemic-related job losses. Since then, those who used the program have received extra monthly allotments — an additional $95 or the maximum amount for their household size, whichever was greater, according to the Food and Nutrition Service.

Normally, the amount of SNAP benefits is decided based on annual income and household size, but during the pandemic, all households received the maximum amount they were eligible for based on size alone.

Some states have already stopped issuing the extra SNAP allotments, but more than 30, including Washington, expect theirs to end at the end of February. Starting then, the benefit amount will be based on household income, instead of household size.

Washington’s “SNAP cliff” is going to be significant — a drop of about $96 million per month in federal grocery aid, Otten said. The loss in financial assistance will mean more Washingtonians will likely rely on the region’s food banks or meal programs, which have also struggled with supply in the past few months, she said.

At Northwest Harvest, which works with more than 400 food banks, pantries and other programs to distribute meals throughout the state, inventory is down 80% compared to this time last year, Wong said. She said the change was mainly the result of inflation.

“Even when we’re trying to pursue donated food opportunities out of state, the cost of gas to transport [food] is much higher than what the value of the food would be, so we have to turn down those opportunities,” Wong said.

Advertising

Central and Eastern Washington have been especially hard-hit, said Claire Lane, director of the state’s Anti-Hunger and Nutrition Coalition. Second Harvest Inland Northwest, a food bank that serves Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, recently stopped delivering to Spokane County due to high gas prices and low food supply, Lane said.

“Food prices have been so high the last couple of months, and they’re not coming down,” Lane said.

At the same time, Wong said Northwest Harvest has tracked a steady increase in demand. At Bellingham Food Bank, one of the organization’s busiest partners, staffers are serving more than 4,000 households per week — double what they usually see, Wong said.

Recently, many food banks and other hunger relief advocates have been pushing lawmakers to approve legislation that might help, including House Bill 1784, which asks for $28 million from the state’s general fund to help shore up low inventory in food banks and support other food assistance and senior meal programs. Washington first lady Trudi Inslee testified in support of the early action bill earlier this month, calling the region’s food insecurity levels a “very serious, real issue in our state.”

“I think many people find it hard to believe we are in a food crisis in our state,” she said. “But it is the reality.”

The bill was approved unanimously in the House Monday and now heads to the Senate.

Advertising

The state Department of Agriculture, which oversees emergency food banks, also requested about $106 million in the governor’s budget for a variety of ways to support the region’s emergency food system.

In Washington, about 870,000 people were on SNAP benefits as of last year, compared to about 950,000 in 2021, according to the state Department of Social and Health Services.

Numbers dropped significantly last summer, when the DSHS reinstated its mid-certification review, which checks in on any household changes, Lane said. The department had waived the review during the pandemic, but brought it back last year and ended up dropping thousands of participants from the program.

Still, the recent UW survey found about 55% of respondents said they rely on some type of food assistance, including SNAP, food banks/pantries, school meals or vouchers. In Jefferson County, where food insecurity levels were among the highest, 84% of respondents said they benefit from food assistance programs.

“Food assistance has definitely gone up over time, but food insecurity persists,” Otten said.

She doesn’t like comparing year-by-year data because of changes to federal policies and data collection strategies, but researchers noted an increase in the number of Washingtonians using food assistance programs since 2020.

Sponsored

The survey collected about 5,000 responses between December 2022 and January 2023, oversampling among lower-income households, Otten said. About 41% of respondents have an annual household income of less than $35,000; about 30% have an annual household income between $35,000 and $75,000; and about 24% have an annual household income of $75,000 or more.

“It was really aimed at getting at the experiences of people who are using food assistance and being affected by food prices the most,” Otten said.

Among respondents, nearly half reported facing food insecurity in the past month, including about a third of households with children. Respondents worried about food access were also more likely to feel stressed, depressed or anxious, and were found to have generally poorer health and diets, the report found.

Meanwhile, food-insecure households reported that groceries are a greater challenge to afford than rent or utilities, though further details weren’t available.

At Northwest Harvest, staffers haven’t stopped any services due to the supply shortage, but Wong encouraged people who want to help to reach out to their local food banks.

“They know best what locals’ needs have been,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure there’s consistency in the food we’re putting out, but we’re struggling to meet the need.”