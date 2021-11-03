Nervous smiles spread through the room with few tears shed as a group of children lined up to get their COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon, a significant moment many younger kids and parents have been waiting for since the vaccines first became available last winter.

Micah Wong, the 10-year-old son of two UW Medicine staffers, said he wasn’t nervous at all as he sat down inside the brightly lit Shoreline Community College building, grinning as a Shoreline firefighter took his left arm and administered the shot.

“It just felt like a pinch,” said Wong. “It faded away pretty quick.”

The youngsters were among 10 of the state’s first 5- to 11-year-olds — most the sons and daughters of UW Medicine doctors and staffers — who waited their turn to get Pfizer’s pediatric shot Wednesday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially greenlit the shots this week. The long-awaited doses, however, might be limited at first.

Health care providers are expecting about 230,000 kid-sized doses — about a third of the adult dose — from the federal government overall, with an additional 86,000 doses scheduled to arrive at pharmacies through the federal pharmacy program, Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health’s acting assistant secretary, said last week.

In a statement Thursday, Public Health – Seattle & King County said the county “may not have enough to meet the expected demand” in the first few weeks, though the department assured the public the constraint would be temporary. King County is home to about 183,000 5- to 11-year-olds.

“This is a great day today to be launching the next phase of the pediatric vaccine,” Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, infectious diseases and clinical lead of the UW Medicine COVID-19 vaccination clinics, said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s another sign of hope that we will reach an end to this pandemic, hopefully in the near future.”

Dhanireddy’s son, 9-year-old Sashi Olson, was the first up Wednesday.

“His brother got vaccinated earlier this year because he’s 12, and (Sashi) felt very left out in the family,” Dhanireddy said.

9-year-old Sashi Olson is first up! He’s the son of UW Med’s Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy. All kids have been champs so far (they get a reward lollipop) ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/W65WZMUZeH — Elise Takahama (@elisetakahama) November 3, 2021

UW Medicine plans to start administering the Pfizer shot to youngsters throughout the community on Thursday. As of Wednesday, the hospital system has received 5,700 doses of the pediatric dose, with more expected this week.

Information about how to set up appointments or be added to the waitlist is available at uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/vaccine.