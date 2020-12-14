About 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine arrived at UW Medicine’s Montlake campus Monday morning, among the first to be distributed in Washington state.

These doses will be distributed among UW Medicine’s four hospital campuses.

The Federal Drug Administration gave the vaccine emergency approval on Friday, triggering shipments to hospitals across the country over the weekend. The shipment to UW Medical Center arrived at 7:20 a.m. Monday, via FedEx.

Here’s the unboxing of one of Washington state’s first shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at UW Medical Center. Video via @evanbush pic.twitter.com/jI8C9dojxm — Benjamin Woodard (@benjamdub) December 14, 2020

Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday announced that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had won the approval of an independent group of scientists in Western states, paving the way for inoculations.

Washington’s first 62,400 doses have been directed to 40 facilities in 29 counties, including hospitals, one pharmacy, two tribal nations and an urban Indian health facility, according to Michele Roberts, the state Department of Health’s acting assistant secretary. Most doses next week will go to health care workers.

Between Pfizer’s vaccine, and the Moderna vaccine that awaits emergency approval, state officials expect more than 400,000 doses from the federal government by the end of 2020, which will go to hospitals for health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities.

State officials last week further refined which health care workers should get the first doses, asking hospitals to use “clinical judgment” to direct the vaccine to those with the highest risk, including people who treat patients face-to-face, testing site staffers and first responders with the most risk of exposure.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.