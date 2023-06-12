Now that the Seattle City Council narrowly rejected more punitive approaches to drug use last week, we must urgently consider better solutions to the fentanyl crisis.

After hours of heated public arguments almost entirely against an ordinance that would allow the city to prosecute drug users, the council voted 5-4 to reject the proposal, following a dramatic change of heart by Councilmember Andrew Lewis.

I urged the council to reject a criminalization approach in my column last week, and many readers wrote me to ask, if not jail, “then what are the solutions?” It’s a fair and important question.

Judging from many reader responses, it seems compassion fatigue has set in, just when we need compassion the most. To an extent I understand why. We just went through a (hopefully) once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, the economy feels precarious, public safety is fragile and climate change is becoming too ominous to ignore.

But the lack of compassion also stems from not seeing people with substance use disorder as people but as “addicts” who are irresponsible and disrupting an otherwise harmonious and functioning city.

Many readers expressed this email writer’s sentiment: “It’s not about saving them for most of us now. It’s about simply returning our city to its once great status. The rest of us are long past the point of compassion. We want these addicts cleaned up and removed from our streets. They are simply blight on what was once a great city.”

But people are not trash and cannot be swept away.

Part of the challenge will be to drill down and get clearer on what we mean when we talk about getting people into treatment.

We hear the word “treatment” constantly, but what are we really talking about? I think a lot of the time people are talking about very different things.

The approach that I think most people are thinking about when they talk about treatment — and one that many systems are still using — is detox in a secure facility followed by an inpatient stint in residential rehab. After that, we expect the patient to be “clean” and participate in abstinence-based support such as 12-step programs and counseling. If they use any substances, they have “failed” treatment.

But a newer school of thought is emerging, one that bears more attention from policymakers and the public, particularly as we confront the raging opioid epidemic.

This newer, harm-reduction approach builds off a strong evidence base to treat those with opioid use disorder as patients, using medication via low-barrier health hubs, reducing the risk of overdose. But much like chronic illnesses like Type 1 diabetes, the end goal is not a cure, but treatment that keeps severe illness and death at bay and allows patients better quality of life, potentially one beyond deadly drugs like fentanyl. Two of the main treatments themselves, buprenorphine (also called Suboxone) and methadone, are types of opioids.

University of Washington researcher Caleb Banta-Green is one of the local proponents of a medication-based approach, administered through low-barrier community-based hubs. In a story Seattle Times reporter Nina Shapiro wrote last month, Banta-Green said, “We need to make treatment easier to access than [fentanyl].”

Banta-Green is the director of the UW Center for Community-Engaged Drug Education, Epidemiology and Research. In evaluating the effectiveness of the approach, he analyzed preliminary data from six clinics where 830 clients participated, Shapiro reported. Preliminary data suggested a 50% reduction in mortality rate.

The health hub model would not only provide medications like buprenorphine or methadone but also offer HIV and hepatitis screenings and other medical and behavioral care.

Banta-Green pushed to have the health hubs more broadly included in state legislation, but ultimately only a pilot project was approved.

The “medication first” treatment approach has an uphill climb. It’s a paradigm shift for many — including me — who were taught by loving and compassionate people in the recovery community that tough love and abstinence were the only ways to protect our loved ones.

But now we are dealing with a different monster. As Caleb-Green points out, the power and speed of fentanyl is such that people can die before they even get to treatment in the old model. Having people wait for an assessment and then weeks or months for a treatment slot is untenable — and deadly.

Yet according to research from the University of Pennsylvania, due to administrative and regulatory barriers, only 11% of people with opioid use disorder receive medications such as buprenorphine, methadone or naltrexone. They cited a study that found the medications were associated with decreasing overdoses by 76% at three months and by 59% at 12 months.

The medication approach is not a panacea and won’t work for everyone, but neither is our current system of abstinence-based treatment.

So if the goal is to reduce fentanyl deaths and lessen the despair on our streets, the medication approach seems like a path we should invest in. But if the goal is abstinence or forcing people off drugs — as many readers advised — this might not be a solution. So what is our real objective?

Are we capable of getting past our love affair with penalization and accepting what science is telling us? I am not particularly hopeful. But we can at least start a better conversation by clarifying approaches, defining terms and challenging our old mindsets.