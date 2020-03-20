The federal government has approved Washington state for a special health-care status that could help officials and doctors here respond to the novel coronavirus crisis.

The status under Section 1135 of the Social Security Act — by allowing the state to waive various regulations — should give health-care providers more flexibility to use telemedicine; create new treatment facilities; partner with community organizations; quickly enroll more people in Medicaid; and more.

It should help officials relieve pressure on Washington’s health-care system by moving more hospitalized seniors on to Medicaid and then into nursing homes. The status also should allow hospitals to free up space by screening and triaging patients at off-site locations.

The state requested the status last weekend, after President Donald Trump declared the pandemic a national emergency. Section 1135 can only be used during a national emergency, and Washington officials had been waiting more than a week for Trump to take action.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved Washington’s request Thursday, a news release said.

“I recognize that Governor Inslee and his team are working around the clock to respond to the escalating crisis in Washington State,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said.

Washington is only the second state to receive 1135 approval; Florida’s r “We are committed to stripping away any red tape that gets in the way of states or providers effectively managing this public health emergency.”equest was approved Monday, the news release said.

Ten of the 12 members of Washington’s congressional delegation wrote in support of the state’s 1135 request earlier this week.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.