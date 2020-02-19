The Washington State Fire Training Academy near North Bend has been taken off the list of quarantine sites for people returning from the Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.

The health department’s incident management team decided there are other sites better suited for the state’s response, health department spokeswoman Jessica Baggett said in an email.

State-owned property behind the Washington State Public Health Laboratory in Shoreline is now the only site in Washington that could quarantine healthy people who may have been exposed to coronavirus. The site is designated for people who traveled from China’s Hubei province and aren’t able to quarantine elsewhere.

