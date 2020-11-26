Excerpts from letters sent to Santa that have been received by his sorting office in France:

“Father Christmas, if the coronavirus allows it, would it be possible to drop in on the night of the 24th … We’ll put out a cake for you and carrots for the reindeer” — The Theron family.

“I hope that you are well. I also hope the elves and you aren’t infected” — Lina, age 9.

“I want this epidemic to stop, so I can see my family without fear” — Eglantine.

“I want to meet you but we can’t because there is the virus” — William.

“I didn’t put many toys on my list. I understand that this year is difficult with the virus … P.S. I broke my arm” — Louis, age 9.

“I’m going to turn 6. I won’t be able to celebrate my birthday because of the sick people” — Leana.

“Even with the sickness, I hope to see you, because I want to give you a hug and a kiss … I would like a brother and a little sister. I have a fish and a frog” — Rosay.

“It’s been many years since I have written to you. In lockdown, I decided to pick up my pen again … Father Christmas, for me, an independent student, this has been a tough year …” Alexis, 22.

“Don’t forget your lockdown pass and your mask, so you aren’t fined” — Carole, age 54.