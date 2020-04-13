An EvergreenHealth Medical Center physician who became infected with COVID-19 in early March, spent more than two weeks on a ventilator and received novel treatments during what he described as a “brush with death,” is now at home recovering.

“You realize there are times in life that it’s completely out of control and you have to put your trust and faith in another person’s hands,” Dr. Ryan Padgett said in an interview Monday after receiving treatment at EvergreenHealth in Kirkland and Swedish Medical Center.

“It’s incredibly humbling in the midst of this pandemic, where we’re losing so many people every day, to know that your being alive is because this incredible team of 15 physicians over two hospitals refused to say, ‘We’re done,’ and saved my life.”

Padgett’s story of survival, extraordinary in its own right, could also help doctors nationwide better understand COVID-19, some people’s dangerous immune response to the virus and how to treat people whose bodies’ reaction causes grievous harm.

Padgett, an emergency department physician, became ill in early March after becoming infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. EvergreenHealth was the first U.S. hospital to identify and deal with a known outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Padgett was one of the first front-line health-care workers in Washington to test positive for COVID-19. He believes he likely became infected with the new coronavirus during what he described as an “onslaught” of cases flowing into the emergency department.

“I presume it was exposure to one of the LifeCare Center patients. I can’t confirm that part, of course,” he said, referring to the Kirkland nursing home that was the site of the state’s first outbreak of the pandemic. He said dealing with the outbreak in early March was brand new to hospital staffers and that they had to figure out how to don and doff personal protective equipment. “Presumably there was an exposure within that period.”

Padgett became ill March 7 with “minor things you can easily blow off” as an emergency department physician like a mild headache and muscle soreness. Two days later, he spiked a fever, and a worsening cough followed.

“I presumed I likely had the illness,” Padgett said, but also, as a middle-aged and healthy person, that he would be fine.

Days later, as symptoms worsened and his oxygen levels dropped, Padgett arrived back to his workplace, EvergreenHealth, as a patient. Padgett was intubated and put on a ventilator on March 13, within about eight hours of his admission.

After that, “there were about 16 days that don’t exist in my memory,” he said. During that stretch, Padgett was taken to Swedish Medical Center for some novel treatments.

The physicians who treated him at Swedish Medical Center say the measures they took to help save Padgett’s life could provide anecdotal insight into how the disease works and why some people’s cases become so severe.

The physicians used extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to provide life support to Padgett for about a week. The treatment, a form of life support, draws blood out of the body, oxygenates the blood and delivers it back to the body.

The physicians also used an immunosuppressive drug to suppress Padgett’s immune system, which was reacting in an out-of-control way to the virus.

“Some patients get very very sick. It’s perhaps their own immune system driving the degree of sickness, compared to the virus itself causing damage to the lungs,” said Krish Patel, director of the Lymphoma Program at the Swedish Cancer Institute, a physician who treated Padgett.

As Padgett put it: “Essentially my immune system was what was going to kill me. That’s what was pulling me down the drain.”

Padgett said he’s grateful to the Swedish doctors who went out on a limb and tried the novel therapies.

As his condition improved, he said he became close to many of doctors, particularly because family members were not able to visit him in the hospital as medical facilities enacted strict access restrictions for COVID-19.

Padgett, who turned 45 at the hospital, left in a wheelchair on April 5. Family members awaited him, expecting to wheel him into a vehicle.

“I stood up and gave them all hugs,” he said. “I’ve cried more in the last weeks than in my whole life. Tears of joy, tears of the unknown moving forward.”

This story will be updated.