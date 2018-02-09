The lead investigator, Dr. Joel Kaufman, said the research “to date has been unusually productive and this award recognizes that. ...”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday announced a nearly $3 million grant to the University of Washington to conduct a study that will look at air pollution and fatty deposits that clog arteries — a condition known as atherosclerosis.

The multi-ethnic study will build on what an EPA statement describes as “more than a decade of research that looks at the connection between inhaled small particles and increased risks of stroke, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular diseases.”

The lead investigator will be Dr. Joel Kaufman, interim dean of the University of Washington School of Public Health, who said the research “to date has been unusually productive and this award recognizes that… .”