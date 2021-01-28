Washington will again open its health insurance marketplace next month to mirror a new enrollment period for Obamacare.

The federal government’s Healthcare.gov, which serves 36 states that don’t run a marketplace, will begin a new enrollment period beginning Feb. 15, as will the Washington Health Benefit Exchange. President Joe Biden signed an executive order Thursday creating the 90-day enrollment period.

The president’s action is welcomed at a time when people are in need of health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic, said Michael Marchand, the state exchange’s chief marketing officer.

“By aligning with the federal initiative, we can help more Washingtonians secure health coverage and gain peace of mind while avoiding customer confusion with the larger national outreach effort,” he said.

Washington is one of 14 states that runs its own health insurance marketplace. The Washington program began enrollment for 2021 coverage on Nov. 1. The period was supposed to end on Dec. 15 but was extended to Jan. 15.

Plans can be selected through the exchange website, WAhealthplanfinder.org, or by telephone at 1-855-923-4633.