An organization that represents emergency room physicians has called on the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and the state medical board to investigate the firing of a Bellingham doctor who had publicly criticized what he saw as inadequate measures to to protect health care workers from the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Ming Lin, who worked at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center for 17 years, was terminated Friday by TeamHealth, a nation staffing firm under contract with the hospital to provide emergency department personnel. Lin had become a high-profile figure on the Seattle medical community during the COVID-19 outbreak by speaking up on social media about the need for more medical supplies and stronger standards to protect health care workers.

In a statement posted Saturday on Twitter, TeamHealth said Lin technically was not fired and remains employed by the company, but will no longer work at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center. A PeaceHealth St. Joseph spokesman on Friday confirmed Lin’s termination, but declined to comment further because Lin was not directly employed by the hospital.

The American Association of Emergency Medicine, in a statement issued Saturday, condemned Lin’s removal and challenged the legality of TeamHealth’s business structure and Lin’s termination. “[TeamHealth’s] hand in this termination is not only inexcusable but likely impermissible,” the statement said. It called on state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office and the Washington State Medical Commission to launch inquiries.

Dr. Robert McNamara, a Philadelphia emergency room physician and former president of the American Association of Emergency Medicine, said the organization has rallied its members in Washington to complain to regulators about TeamHealth’s system of physician employment. He contends it violates state law prohibiting the corporate practice of medicine, a guardrail intended to prevent profiteering from eroding standards of care.

“Most states have a prohibition on this,” McNamara said Sunday in a phone interview. “They were basically meant to keep the business relationship out of the physician and patient relationship.”

The attorney general’s office received a complaint from the emergency physicians’ group, spokeswoman Brionna Aho, said in an email message. She declined to comment on whether an investigation has been initiated. The Washington Medical Commission and TeamHealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TeamHealth was acquired by the Blackstone Group, a private equity firm, in 2016 for $6 billion. Since then, the company came under fire for a pattern of suing uninsured and low-income patients who were unable to pay their medical bills, but discontinued the practice after it gained public attention in the news.

McNamara contends TeamHealth runs afoul of the law with its network of physician owners — doctors who sign contracts with the company to take on an executive management role overseeing the employment of groups of doctors, such as the emergency department personnel under contract at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

“They are essentially paper owners,” McNamara said. “Doctors are lending their names to aid and abet corporate practice of medicine, and this is what you get. Hospital administration says Dr. Lin is causing a problem by publicly raising these safety concerns and asks the physician owner to handle him. They therefore bring down the hammer on Dr. Lin and terminate him as a message to anyone else who might speak out.”

Even before the emergence of coronavirus, systems like TeamHealth’s have come under scrutiny for allegedly dictating quotas for admission and other directives that affected doctors’ advice to patients with the goal of increasing profits. Now, McNamara said, the stakes are even higher.

“Health care workers are a disproportionate share of the [COVID-19] cases,” he said. “If health care workers get infected they infect the patients. At this time, we can’t have anybody who’s speaking up about safety censored.”

