Eight new omicron cases — including five in King County — have been confirmed in Washington state, local and state health officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the five King County residents infected with the coronavirus variant, immediate information was available for only three, county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a news briefing. None of the three has been hospitalized, he said.

While the three residents reported recent travel within the United States, none has traveled internationally, meaning omicron is circulating within the community, Duchin said. All three were fully vaccinated, and one had received a booster dose.

There’s no evidence yet that the King County cases are linked to each other nor to the first case identified in the county, which was announced in early December. There are now 11 confirmed cases of the variant in the state.

“Although the delta variant remains widespread and responsible for the vast majority of cases, omicron is now circulating and we expect that infections from omicron will continue to increase over the next month,” Duchin said.

The three cases outside King County are connected to multiple outbreaks linked to high school wrestling tournaments in Lacey, Sumner, Puyallup and Yelm earlier this month. Duchin said that as of Tuesday night, Public Health — Seattle & King County has been notified of 82 cases associated with wrestling across 20 schools in the state.

The state Department of Health recommends that anyone who attended these tournaments monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19. Local health jurisdictions are also likely to send out notifications to the impacted schools with further guidance, DOH said.