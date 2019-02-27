BENI, Congo (AP) — The mayor of a city in Congo and medical aid group Doctors Without Borders say intruders wreaked havoc at an Ebola treatment center in the eastern city of Butembo, the second Ebola clinic in the region attacked in a week.

Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said unidentified raiders burned tents and other equipment at the center on Wednesday.

Doctors Without Borders, which runs the treatment center, says it is focusing on the safety of staff and patients.

Assailants attacked another Ebola treatment center run by the aid group on Sunday in Katwa, killing one person and injuring another.

Attacks by multiple armed groups and instability have been challenges in stemming an Ebola outbreak that began in August.

But Doctors Without Borders says it thinks the centers became targets due to mistrust in community.