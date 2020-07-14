A coronavirus vaccine being tested in Seattle triggered strong immune responses in 45 volunteers, according to preliminary results published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

After two doses of the vaccine, volunteers’ neutralizing antibody responses were higher than the average levels seen in the blood of people who had been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Volunteers were first injected in Seattle on March 16, marking the first human tests on any coronavirus vaccine. Since then, the field has exploded, with more than 20 experimental vaccines now in human trials and more than 100 in preclinical stages.

Dr. Lisa Jackson, a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, is lead author of the new report.

“I think the results are encouraging,” she said.

The speed with which the trials have progressed is also impressive. “Processes that usually take years or even decades are now being accomplished in a matter of months,” Jackson said.

The initial results cover the first 57 days post-injection, and from healthy volunteers 18 to 55 years old enrolled in Seattle and at Emory University in Atlanta. Participants received two vaccinations in varying doses, 28 days apart. Immune response increased with vaccine dosage and the number of shots.

Advertising

More than half of participants reported side effects, including fatigue, chills, headaches and pain at the injection site. For three participants in the highest-dose group, those side effects were severe. Researchers said earlier that the highest dose is being eliminated from subsequent trials.

The experimental vaccine is being developed by Moderna, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. It is based on a new approach to vaccines that uses bits of genetic material from a virus to invoke an immune response. The coronavirus injections contain the RNA code for the spike protein the virus uses to invade human cells.

A phase 2 trial, which delves more deeply into the safety of the vaccine and the immune response it provokes, began enrollment in late May. A phase 3 trial, designed to find out if the vaccine actually protects people from infection, is set to begin later this month.

Seattle-area residents who are interested in participating in the vaccine trials can find out more and register at corona.kpwashingtonresearch.org.