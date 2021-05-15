Washington State Department of Health officials say a multicounty outbreak of E. coli is likely tied to a PCC Community Markets yogurt brand made by Pure Eire Dairy.

Officials are advising that anyone who has purchased the brand throw it out.

People infected with the bacteria can experience diarrhea, stomach cramps, and blood in their stool. Anyone with these symptoms should contact a health provider immediately, officials say.

The outbreak includes 11 confirmed cases so far, including 8 in King County. Benton, Snohomish and Walla Walla counties have each confirmed one case. Health officials say six of the confirmed cases are involve children under age 10.

Seven have been hospitalized and three have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that affects blood and blood vessels and can result in kidney failure.

Officials say they are working with Pure Eire Dairy, which is based in Othello, Adams County, to identify and recall all products tainted with the bacteria.