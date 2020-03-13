Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan plans to sign an emergency order temporarily halting residential evictions, she said Friday. She didn’t immediately share details about how exactly the order would work.

Durkan announced the step in a news release reacting to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, indicating the federal move would pave the way for her to take more aggressive measures.

“I will be taking additional actions in the coming days focused on more relief for our workers and individuals hardest hit by this emergency, including a moratorium on residential evictions. We cannot let individuals lose their homes or go hungry at this critical time,” she said in a statement.

As the virus has spread, advocates have said eviction hearings are causing at-risk people to venture into public spaces or lose their cases by not showing up. They’ve said more people are going to be struggling with rent payments soon, because the pandemic has caused so many businesses to close and cut back on staff.

A number of Washington labor and community organizations began calling for a moratorium on eviction filings and enforcements last week. Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant urged the same in Seattle, sponsoring a petition that she said drew several thousand signatures. Two landlord groups this week recommended that their members hold off on asking the Sheriff’s Office to enforce evictions in King County.

In a news release Friday, Washington Community Action Network urged all Washington courts to suspend evictions, noting some people who are evicted become homeless. Multiple other states have suspended evictions, the organization said.

“It is absolutely appalling that our court system is putting lives at risk during this outbreak,” the release said. “Pushing a renter into homelessness during a pandemic, isn’t just a health risk to the individual, but to the entire community around them.”

The Washington state Supreme Court hasn’t issued a statewide order related to evictions during the pandemic, spokeswoman Wendy Ferrell said in an email. But an order issued by Chief Justice Debra Stephens last week has given local courts the ability to take emergency steps, Ferrell said.