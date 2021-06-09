Seattle has become the first major American city to reach its goal of fully vaccinating 70% of residents 12 and older, helping push Washington toward its overall vaccination and reopening targets.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan touted the city’s milestone in a news release Wednesday, saying the city has surpassed San Francisco to take the lead in COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

“Seattle is America’s most vaccinated major city, and it would not have been possible without our residents’ commitment to protecting themselves, their loved ones and our entire community,” Durkan said in a statement.

Durkan said 78% of Seattleites who are 12 and up have begun the vaccination process.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee praised Seattle’s efforts and said the state is nearing its own goal of getting at least 70% of people 16 and older to take at least one vaccine dose.

“This is an amazing moment in our state,” Inslee said. “We are now close to being able to essentially fully reopen.”

Inslee said the state is at 66.4% of residents receiving at least an initial vaccine dose. The governor reiterated the state will allow reopening from COVID-19 restrictions on June 30 even if the vaccination target is not met, but immediately if it is reached.

Inslee said there are “some early signs” that the state’s recently launched lottery prizes — including a $1 million jackpot— for Washington residents who have been vaccinated has resulted in an uptick in vaccine appointments. But, he added, “we can’t say anything definitive yet about the impact.”

Inslee also announced that after June 30, some restrictions will remain in place for large indoor facilities.

He said such venues that can hold crowds of 10,000 or more people will remain limited to 75% capacity. There will be no physical distancing requirements, but attendees will have to abide by masking guidelines.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.