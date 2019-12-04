Public-health officials are investigating a norovirus outbreak associated with Brave Horse Tavern in South Lake Union that has sickened 43 people.

Of those who fell ill, 30 were customers who ate at the restaurant on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24, while 11 were employees who experienced symptoms dating back to Nov. 24, according to a statement from Public Health — Seattle & King County. Two of the employees lived with people who had experienced symptoms since Nov. 20, according to Public Heath.

Norovirus is highly contagious and is often associated with food, according to Public Health. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, fever and diarrhea, and they typically last between one and three days. None of the people who were part of this outbreak were hospitalized.

Brave Horse, on Terry Avenue North, is owned by Tom Douglas Restaurants. It now has a health rating of “needs to improve,” which is the lowest possible food-safety rating and means it needs multiple return inspections to address food-safety practices.

It closed on Nov. 27 and completed “a thorough cleaning and disinfection” before reopening two days later, according to Public Health. Trattoria Cuoco, a neighboring restaurant also owned and managed by Tom Douglas Restaurants, was also disinfected.

Staff are not allowed to work until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours, according to Public Health. Proper hand-washing and wearing gloves when handling food can help prevent spread of the virus.