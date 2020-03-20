Donations are pouring in to the University of Washington Virology Lab to help its coronavirus testing program.

In a series of tweets, the lab says people were asking how they could help, so the organization set up a donation page on its website.

Thank you to all who have offered to help or to make a donation to @uwvirology to assist our #SARSCoV2 #CoronavirusUSA #HCoV19 testing

efforts. Please visit this link if you’d like make a donation. It will be much

appreciated and put to good use. https://t.co/CaAuVNO4Rc — UW Virology (@UWVirology) March 18, 2020

The website shows a long list of donations that have already been received, with amounts ranging from $10 to $1,000. The funding will be used to buy equipment and hire staff to increase the number of tests the lab can perform.

“Our most urgent need is to rapidly expand testing. The degree and speed with which we ramp up testing could have enormous impact on how the pandemic plays out within our state,” the website says.

UW Virology was one of the first academic labs in the nation to offer testing, at a time when the federal system was faltering and the virus was spreading unseen. The lab is now processing more than 2,000 samples a day.

According to data posted by the lab, nearly 20,000 people have been tested since March 2, with 7.4 percent positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.