The Washington Department of Health is advising caregivers to not feed their babies powdered formulas that were recently recalled due to possible bacterial contamination.

Abbott Nutrition expanded its voluntary recall of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas manufactured at the company’s facility in Michigan. The formulas may be linked to several Cronobacter illnesses and two infant deaths nationwide, according to the DOH. The federal Food and Drug Administration is investigating. No known cases have been reported in Washington.

People can identify the recalled products by examining the number on the bottom of each container. A recalled product will have all three of the following:

A number starting with 22 through 37

The characters “K8,” “SH” or “Z2”

A use-by date that is April 1, 2022, or later

Abbott Nutrition has a website and phone number set up where people can check if their products have been recalled: similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html and 1-800-986-8540.

According to the DOH, around 18,000 families in Washington who receive formula through the state’s Women, Infant and Children, or WIC, program may have been affected. A similar number of families not involved in the program may also be using recalled formulas, the DOH said.

Washington WIC is working to provide formula alternatives, the DOH said. Since the department cannot guarantee alternatives will be available in every store, they are advising people call stores ahead of time to ensure formula is available. WIC families can also reach out to WIC clinics and check the WIC shopping app for updates, the DOH said. For families not on WIC, the DOH recommends reaching out to health care providers for support.

The first symptom of Cronobacter infection in infants is often a fever accompanied by poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy, according to DOH. Some infants may have seizures. If your baby begins showing these symptoms or if they consumed the recalled formula, the DOH advises contacting your child’s health care provider.