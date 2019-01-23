WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts doctor who removed a kidney from the wrong patient has received a reprimand from the state.
The Telegram & Gazette reports Tuesday that the state Board of Registration in Medicine issued its reprimand to Dr. Ankur Parikh last month after he admitted to the error.
The board says in 2016 the urologist removed a healthy kidney from 65-year-old Albert Hubbard Jr. after mistakenly reading the CT scan of another man with the same name.
The state catalogued three mistakes on Parikh’s part it said fell below the standard of care, including electing to remove the kidney despite observing it wasn’t heavy with tumors.
Parikh did not return a message left at his Worcester office Wednesday.