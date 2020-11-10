As COVID-19 levels reach record highs in Washington, health officials from around the state warned Tuesday afternoon that “any in-person gathering is risky,” including Thanksgiving dinners.

The message at Tuesday’s joint briefing: Unless people change their behavior — limiting gatherings, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance — the recent spike in infections could continue and could be followed by more hospitalizations and deaths.

Another stay-home order also appeared to not be off the table, although multiple health officials stressed a desire to avoid that option.

COVID-19 infections are accelerating across the United States, with an average of more than 100,000 cases a day being reported nationally. More than 10 million Americans have been infected and nearly 240,000 people have died.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Washington state has confirmed 120,011 people infected with the coronavirus, 9,092 of whom have been hospitalized and 2,482 of whom have died.

In King County, 31,497 people have confirmed COVID-19 cases and 829 have died, according to state data.

The situation is also growing dire in Snohomish County, where officials said the county’s case trend was concerning.

“If we had a dashboard, every light would be blinking red and every warning buzzer would be going off,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, saying that the county was headed “into uncharted territory” and that the third wave appeared to be “the largest yet.”

The COVID-19 case rate in Snohomish County is 187.7 per 100,000 people over a two-week period, more than four times the rate just two months ago. Somers said interactions at home, among family and friends, were most likely responsible for the uptick in cases.

Snohomish County health officer Dr. Chris Spitters said several long-term care facilities in the county were reporting outbreaks. He said rising hospitalizations could soon threaten hospitals’ capacity to provide care if the trend doesn’t change.

He also said the county’s positivity rate — the proportion of tests that have come back positive — indicates that the increase in case numbers does not merely reflect an increase in testing.

“Those are sick people seeking testing because they’re ill,” Spitters said of the data. “The positivity rate is going up. This is, by all measures, a true increase.”

Somers said the county was discussing additional restrictions or new policies to slow down the virus’s spread.

“If we don’t push the curve back down, we will almost certainly have to go backwards,” Somers said. “None of us want to do that.”