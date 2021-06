A three-day heat wave that began Saturday led to hundreds of people visiting emergency rooms in King County alone.

On Monday, the heat peaked in the Seattle area, soaring to 108 degrees, a record for the city. Some 10% of all emergency room visits Monday were due to heat-related illnesses, according to data supplied by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Were you one of the people who received medical care for a heat-related illness during the heat wave, which continues east of the Cascades?