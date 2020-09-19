It’s too soon to know what long-term impacts the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the number of people who call the Seattle area home.

Initial data, however, suggests that a significant amount of people changed their moving plans because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, or chose to ride out the pandemic somewhere besides their primary residence. Fewer people moved to cities like San Francisco, New York and Portland. Meanwhile, more residents forwarded their King County addresses to spots popular with snowbirds and tourists: Scottsdale, Arizona; Las Vegas; Palm Springs, California.

If you moved out of state, or temporarily relocated (either within Washington or out of state) during the first few months of the pandemic, we would like to hear from you. Please contact Seattle Times reporter Paige Cornwell at pcornwell@seattletimes.com.