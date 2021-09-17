Demand for COVID testing has increased in the Yakima Valley and statewide as infection rates have increased.

The community testing site at Yakima Valley College tested an average of 612 people a day from Monday through Friday this week, with the Sunnyside site picking up another 250 people a day. That’s higher than daily testing numbers this summer. When the testing site was at Yakima’s State Fair Park last month, the site averaged about 400 tests a day, site commander Michael Vachon said.

The demand for testing has increased partly because schools are requiring tests for kids who show symptoms of COVID-19, Vachon said. In some cases, kids can’t return without a negative test.

The staff is getting through more tests at the YVC walk-up site, reaching 100 tests in an hour, Vachon said. That compares to about 60 tests an hour at the former drive-thru site.

At YVC, people stand in line where they are registered and get instructions for receiving test results. Once a person reaches the testing trailer, the swab test takes 20-30 seconds, Vachon said.

“We can get more people through faster,” he said.

At worst, wait times can total 20 minutes, Vachon said. The site is outdoors, and people wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.

Advertising

People wanting to get tested should make an appointment online at www.wacovid19.org/yakimatesting. The testing site can accommodate people who don’t have an appointment, but the line goes quicker when people sign up ahead of time, Vachon said.

The testing site does not offer rapid tests, he said. Tests have been coming back in 36 to 48 hours. The tests are not as invasive as in the past.

Testing sites have been busy around the state as transmission has increased because of the highly contagious delta variant. Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy secretary for COVID response at the state Department of Health, said DOH is aware of wait times for appointments for testing and long lines in some locations in the state.

She said the entire health care system is stretched right now, from testing to hospital care.

“The best thing we can do to help across our health care system is to get our disease levels down,” she said during a news conference Wednesday, asking people to limit gatherings, move gatherings outside and to avoid large crowds, along with getting vaccinated. That “will help get more capacity in our health care system, which is our biggest crisis at the moment.”

For the week of Sept. 5, the YVC testing site had 20.38% of tests return positive for COVID-19. The rate at the Sunnyside site was 21.04%, according to the Yakima Health District. Those numbers are comparable to past peaks in June 2020 and January 2021.

Advertising

Pediatric cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, during a news conference Thursday. Testing shows how COVID-19 is spreading among younger people.

“Of the numbers we’re seeing at the testing sites, actually a big portion of those are the zero- to 19-year-olds. In any given day, it’s roughly 25 to 35% of the new cases are in that younger group,” he said. “Certainly the schools have seen a lot of activity that they’re navigating.”

The health district recently provided information on various testing options and related issues.

Health district officials said they are consistently evaluating the availability of testing within Yakima County and how to better support the need.

For example, officials said, they have worked with UW Lab, Signal Health, Yakima Valley Memorial and Columbia Safety to ensure between the two community-based testing sites, there would be one open site every day of the week.

There are no immediate plans to add a third site, health district officials said, but it’s something they are evaluating.

Health district officials suggest reaching out to a primary care provider about tests for travel. But anyone, regardless of symptoms, is able to be tested at the community-based testing sites.