The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The booster shot is available to children five months after completing their primary series of two shots.

The CDC recommendation follows the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization this week for a third shot for younger children, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults.

Coronavirus infections are again on the rise, but it’s not clear how much booster demand there will be. As of May 16, 32.4% of children in Washington state in the 5 to 11 age group had received the initial two Pfizer doses since vaccinations opened to them in November, according to data from the state Department of Health.

While vaccines may not always prevent milder infections, the CDC cited data during the omicron surge that showed unvaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds had twice the rate of hospitalization as children who completed their initial series.

Health officials say for all ages, vaccines still offer strong protection against COVID-19’s worst outcomes — especially after a third dose.

Here are a few ways to locate a vaccine for young children. Appointments for pediatric boosters may not immediately be listed on all online resources following Thursday’s recommendation. Check back for updates.

Check DOH vaccine locator

You can find a vaccination site through DOH’s tool: vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov. It has filters to to search for locations offering a pediatric Pfizer dose.

You can also check the state’s PrepMod tool to find even more vaccination clinics. The site is updated continuously with open clinics and includes details about the types of offered vaccinations at each location.

People with questions or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment are advised to call the state’s COVID hotline at 800-525-0127, press #, or call its alternate phone number, 888-856-5816.

Language assistance is available.

Search for an appointment by local health districts

Local public health departments provide information on clinics as they are scheduled. In King County, check out the Public Health – Seattle & King County scheduling tool: yourcovidvaccine.kingcounty.gov.

If you’re having trouble making an appointment online, call Public Health – Seattle & King County at 206-477-3977 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email covidvaccine@kingcounty.gov.

Other county health districts:

Check with your local pharmacy, health care provider and pediatrician

Speak to your health care provider and child’s pediatrician if appointments are available.

To book an appointment at MultiCare, call its automated line at 833-770-0530. Appointments with UW Medicine can be booked online at uwmedicine.org/coronavirus/vaccine, or by calling 844-520-8700.

Retail pharmacies also provide vaccines through the federal pharmacy program:

