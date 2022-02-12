The Washington State Department of Corrections reported Friday there are 14 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and seven cases among staff at Larch Corrections Center.

The minimum-security prison near Yacolt was placed on facilitywide outbreak status Monday after four inmates in the living unit tested positive. On Wednesday, the state reported there were six active cases among incarcerated individuals and eight cases among staff.

Incarcerated individuals who test positive are being temporarily relocated to the Elkhorn Unit to help stop the virus’s spread, according to the department.

To date, 295 incarcerated individuals and 65 staff members have tested positive, according to the DOC. The majority of those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, with more than 90 percent of the inmate population testing positive.

In December, the most recent data available online, Larch’s average daily population was 222, with a capacity of 240.