A wave of COVID-19 hospitalizations is pushing health care systems in Washington state “closer than they’ve ever been” to a crisis point, hospital leaders said Thursday.

So far, King County and Western Washington have faced the brunt of the omicron variant’s spike, but the rest of the state isn’t far behind, health officials said in a Thursday news briefing.

There are early signs that these new infections are causing less severe illness compared to previous waves. Yet at UW Medicine’s four campuses — three in Seattle and one in Renton — COVID hospitalizations are higher than they’ve been at any other point in the pandemic, said Dr. John Lynch, medical director of Harborview Medical Center’s infection control program.

As of Thursday, King County was averaging about 31 COVID hospitalizations per day, a 76% increase in the past week. Infections also still have yet to peak, averaging about 2,700 new cases per day. And while deaths have been on the decline in the county for weeks, signs of another rise are beginning to emerge. In the past 24 hours, King County confirmed eight new COVID deaths, according to data from Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“Throughout (the pandemic) we’ve been able to respond to pretty much every twist and turn, but right now we’re closer to a crisis situation than we’ve ever been,” Lynch said.

He urged Washingtonians throughout the state not to come to hospital emergency rooms for COVID tests or mild COVID treatment, as health care systems are quickly approaching a point where they can’t handle many more patients. Factors further challenging hospitals and their staff include increasing worker infection rates — forcing them out of work and into isolation or quarantine — delayed care, obstacles discharging patients who no longer need hospital care, and limited testing access statewide.

Much of the state is seeing the same trends.

Over the past week, Washington state has recorded 1,387 patients hospitalized with COVID, with about 126 on ventilators, said Washington State Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer on Thursday. About another 100 patients likely have COVID, but have yet to be confirmed, she added.

A month ago, state hospitals were caring for an average of about 664 COVID patients per week.

“We’re fortunately still below the delta peak, but the rate of acceleration is very, very alarming,” Sauer said.

Fortunately, she said, the majority of COVID patients are less sick than they were during previous waves, with a smaller proportion of people requiring ICU treatment — but hospital leaders reminded the public that the state’s health care systems “don’t have room to care for even a small number of COVID patients.”

“We are entering, I think, the most challenging phase of this pandemic, period,” Lynch said this week.