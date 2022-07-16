The first two COVID-19 deaths in Whitman County since early March were reported this week, according to figures posted on the Washington State Department of Health website.

The deaths raise Whitman County’s total for the pandemic to 92. No information was reported about the people who died.

Deaths were also reported this week in Asotin County in Washington and Clearwater and Lewis counties in Idaho.

Over the past eight days, Whitman and Latah counties have added a total of approximately 104 virus cases.