COVID-19 cases are sharply declining in Western Washington and hospitalizations are showing signs of slowing as health officials say the surge of omicron cases that has strained hospitals could be subsiding.

According to the state Department of Health’s most recent complete data, Washington was recording a seven-day average of about 1,543 infections per 100,000 people in mid-January. A week prior, the state’s average was about 1,720 per 100,000.

COVID hospitalizations are still rising statewide, but there are signs the numbers are beginning to level off, particularly in Western Washington, state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said Wednesday.

“We are hopeful there is some good news we’re starting to see when it comes to the trajectory of cases related to omicron not just in the state of Washington, but across the nation,” Shah said. “That is welcome news.”

He noted that numbers in Eastern Washington will likely lag those in Western Washington, and remain on the upswing for a while longer before leveling off.

Franklin and Whitman counties in Southeastern Washington currently have the highest infection rates in the state, with more than 5,000 cases per 100,000 people, according to DOH data. Yakima, Walla Walla and Douglas counties also have infection rates of over 4,000 per 100,000, while San Juan and Jefferson counties have the lowest rates with fewer than 1,350 per 100,000.

Advertising

King County reports a case rate of about 1,963 per 100,000.

“This is what I affectionately call a ‘light at the end of the tunnel,'” state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist said Wednesday.

With no evidence of any new variants rapidly circulating throughout the state or an increase in cases, Lindquist said he’s comfortable categorizing the trend as a definite decrease in cases rather than a blip in numbers.

Still, the state is counting 50 to 70 deaths per day, even though the current death rate isn’t as high as it was during past surges involving other variants, he said.

“This is still a very significant pandemic at this point — it’s just got some signs of it going down,” Lindquist said. “… Clinics are starting to decompress a little bit and some hospitals are getting a little more breathing room.”

Those who are unvaccinated are also still much more likely to be hospitalized than those who have received immunizations, he added, including up to five times higher for people between 12 and 34 years old.

The state’s health care system, however, is still holding its breath for the wave of omicron cases expected to hit eastern counties, particularly those near the Idaho border.

Advertising

Idaho public health officials last week activated crisis standards of care for much of southern Idaho hospitals, citing staffing and blood supply shortages, so Washington health officials have been in touch with hospital leaders across the border, Shah said.

Another arising concern in Washington, he said, is that the state’s local blood supplies are also at “emergency levels.” He urged people to donate blood — particularly those who are O positive — as soon as possible, if they’re able.

“This is a really difficult time for every state, but in particular our focus as the state of Washington is Washingtonians,” he said. “So we’re doing everything we can to support our health care system within the borders of Washington.”

While infection numbers have declined recently, demand for COVID tests remains fairly high.

DOH’s website for Washingtonians to order rapid COVID tests sent to their homes again ran out of stock Tuesday, a day after the state reopened the site with a fresh batch of tests. A department spokesperson said officials are hopeful the next round of tests will go out next week.

To date, the state has distributed 2.1 million free, rapid tests through the online ordering system and has promised to deliver another 1.4 million once kits arrive in Washington.

“We do know that all the tools related to vaccines and wearing a mask and policy tools, as well as the rapid spread of omicron across our state, has given us a tale of two responses,” Shah said. “On the one hand, we’ve had success and we’ve been very pleased with that.”

He continued, “But it’s far too early for us to say … we’re out of the woods.”