The number of active COVID-19 cases among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center rose slightly Friday, according to an end-of-the-week bulletin from the Washington Department of Corrections.

The DOC reported 87 active cases among incarcerated individuals, up eight cases from Wednesday but still a slight drop from last week. There are four active cases among staff.

The minimum-security prison near Yacolt, Clark County, was placed on facilitywide outbreak status Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive.

To date, 410 incarcerated individuals and 68 staff members have tested positive, according to the DOC. The majority of those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, with more than 90% of the inmate population testing positive.

In December, the most recent data available, Larch’s average daily population was 222, with a capacity of 240.