The Washington Department of Corrections on Friday reported eight active COVID-19 cases among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center. There were two active cases among staff members.

The minimum-security prison near Yacolt, Clark County, was placed on facilitywide outbreak status Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive. At the peak of the outbreak, on Feb. 18, there were 97 active cases among incarcerated individuals.

To date, 416 incarcerated individuals and 71 staff members have tested positive at Larch, according to the DOC. The majority of those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, when more than 90% of the incarcerated population tested positive.

In February, the most recent data available, Larch’s average daily population was 203, with a capacity of 240.