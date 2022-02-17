The Washington Department of Corrections reported 55 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday among incarcerated individuals at Larch Corrections Center.

The number of active cases among staff — six — has remained the same since Monday, according to Wednesday’s DOC bulletin.

The minimum-security prison near Yacolt was placed on facility-wide outbreak status Feb. 7 after four inmates in the living unit tested positive. Incarcerated individuals who test positive are being temporarily relocated to the Elkhorn Unit to help stop the virus’s spread, according to the department.

On Monday, the DOC reported 41 active cases among incarcerated individuals.

To date, 336 incarcerated individuals and 65 staff members have tested positive, according to the DOC. The majority of those cases came during an outbreak in late 2020, with more than 90 percent of the inmate population testing positive.

In December, the most recent data available online, Larch’s average daily population was 222, with a capacity of 240.