More than a third of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the last 60 days likely became infected because of transmission within their household, according to a new review of COVID-19 exposures by Public Health — Seattle & King County.

The review, which includes data from 37,482 cases, provides the most detailed view to date of how COVID-19 is spreading in King County and how the patterns of transmission likely have changed over the pandemic’s course.

The report relies on data derived from outbreak investigations and contract-tracing interviews with people infected with COVID-19. The health department was able to determine the most likely source of exposure or link to an outbreak 27,172 cases — 72%.

In the early months of the pandemic, the most common source of exposure was in health-care settings, mostly for those who lived or worked in long-term care facilities.

But household transmission, social activities and workplaces other than health care have become more common in the past 60 days.

Public Health has identified 836 outbreaks of COVID-19, including 27 outbreaks at local hospitals and 83 in the food-service industry.

About two-thirds of COVID-19 cases who were interviewed by Public Health had close contact with an infected person or could be linked to an outbreak. The others did not know they had been exposed and were not linked to an outbreak.