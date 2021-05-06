A new analysis from scientists at the University of Washington suggests 6.9 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, more than double the official death toll.

The study from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates the total number of U.S. deaths at more than 905,000 — about 38% higher than the 561,594 deaths currently reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In India, where the disease has overwhelmed the health-care system, the UW group estimates the true death toll exceeds 650,000, nearly three times the official count. In Russia, the true number is likely five times higher than reported.

Many COVID-19 deaths go uncounted because some countries only record deaths that occur in hospitals or in people with confirmed infections, IHME director Dr. Christopher Murray said in a media briefing Thursday morning.

“Mostly, it’s just unintentional missing, when health systems get hard hit.”

Even in the U.S., many COVID-related nursing home deaths were not recorded as such early in the pandemic, and lack of widespread testing also meant many infections went undiagnosed, he said. Local medical authorities also vary in whether they attribute deaths to COVID-19 or other underlying conditions that may have aggravated the disease, Murray said.

“We also see that under reporting got particularly bad in December, when the winter surge started to unfold and holidays meant systems were not functioning at full capabilities,” Murray said.

The study, which has not been peer reviewed, includes only deaths directly caused by COVID-19, not deaths caused by people delaying health care for other conditions and the pandemic’s disruption of health-care systems.

The researchers drew on their long experience compiling regular reports on global deaths from all causes to compare the expected number of deaths in each country to the actual number during the pandemic. The results were adjusted to factor out an increase in deaths due to people avoiding health care, as well as reductions in deaths due to a drop in traffic fatalities.

If anything, Murray said, the estimate is probably low, because the researchers have not yet factored in a drop in deaths due to a steep reduction in other respiratory infections, including flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

The team estimates the global COVID-19 death toll will reach 9.4 million by September, with nearly 950,000 deaths in the U.S. — which leads the world. But by September, India is expected to take over the top spot with 1.4 million deaths, Murray said.