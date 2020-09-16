The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) hasn’t been meeting its contact-tracing goals, according to a report released by the agency on Wednesday.

The report, which will be updated weekly, shows DOH case and contact investigators have reached 49% of people who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, and 70% of people who have been in contact with an infected person.

DOH’s goals are to reach 90% of diagnosed people within one day and 80% of contacts within two days.

The report covers case and contact investigation from Aug. 2 to Sept. 5.

“While we expect our outcomes to improve over time, this initial data shows we have work to do,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a Wednesday news release about the report. “I urge all Washingtonians to please answer or call back right away if you are contacted by public health.”

DOH doesn’t do all case and contact investigations in the state and is working to collect data from local health jurisdictions handling the work, according to the release.

