LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California couple has sued a fertility clinic, claiming their embryo was mistakenly implanted in a New York woman, who gave birth to their son as well as a second boy belonging to another couple.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Anni and Ashot Manukyan describes an in vitro fertilization mix-up by CHA Fertility Center in Los Angeles that involves three separate couples.

The birth mother believed she was carrying twins made from her and her husband’s genetic material. She and her husband have also sued.

The Manukyans say they endured a court fight before being granted custody of their son. They are seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

CHA officials did not respond to emails seeking comment.

It’s unclear from the lawsuits what happened to the other son.