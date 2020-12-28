The residents and staff members began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, almost exactly 10 months — 303 days — after the first death at the facility was made public.

The outbreak at Life Care Center of Kirkland effectively marked the start of the COVID-19 crisis in the United States, signaling that the virus had not only made its way into a community but had likely spread undetected for weeks. Within a month, 39 residents and seven others died, and dozens more were sickened with the virus. The outbreak served as a portend of how deadly the virus would be in other long-term care facilities; in Washington state, 53% of all COVID-19 victims lived in, worked at or had visited a long-term care site.

I’m at Life Care Center of Kirkland, the site of the first COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., where 46 people died.



303 days (almost exactly 10 months) after the first death was reported, residents and staff members are receiving the vaccine this morning. pic.twitter.com/wHRgVoPi83 — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) December 28, 2020

Monday is the first day long-term care facilities can receive vaccines under a federal partnership with CVS and Walgreens, which is handling shots for the bulk of the state’s approximately 4,000 long-term care facilities. Some facilities have already received vaccines through Consonus, another pharmacy that was allocated about 1,000 doses of the state’s initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

Along with health-care workers, the state has recommended that nursing home residents receive the vaccine first, followed by residents of assisted-living facilities, adult family homes and other care sites. State officials have set a goal for all residents to receive the first dose of the two-dose vaccine by the end of January.

