Two Seattle coronavirus testing sites will continue testing for the disease instead of shifting to only administering vaccinations.

Testing was set to end Tuesday at Rainer Beach and West Seattle, but the city decided to keep testing because of a surge of COVID-19 infections in Seattle during the past two weeks.

“The city’s top priority continues to be doing everything we can to combat the COVID-19 pandemic here in Seattle and across our state,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said in a news release. “The recent spike in cases — especially in the last week —makes clear that we still need robust, free testing across Seattle.”

Seattle had 713 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the past 14 days, an increase of 245 cases compared to the previous two-week period, when the city experienced 468 new cases.

The city first used the Rainier Beach and West Seattle sites for testing, and then added vaccinations once it began receiving vaccines from the state.

Seattle has two high-volume drive-thru sites, one in Sodo and the other on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle. The city is also offering testing through walk-up kiosks for people with appointments. Information about Seattle’s testing locations and appointments can be found on the city’s website at seattle.gov/vaccine.