A surveillance program designed to help determine the prevalence of novel coronavirus infections across King County has been put on hold because of concerns raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The SCAN program, launched March 23, relies on home-testing kits that allow volunteers to swab their own noses and send the specimens to a central lab for analysis. The technique was allowed by the Washington state Department of Health under an emergency-use authorization, but now the FDA says a federal emergency-use authorization is also required, according to a statement posted Wednesday on the SCAN website.

The statement says the FDA has raised questions about the safety and reliability of the self-swab system. The approach was pioneered by a project called the Seattle Flu Study, which had been using it for nearly two years to track the spread of flu and other respiratory diseases.

More than 8,500 specimens have been collected from volunteers so far, with a 1.3% positive rate among people with symptoms. At least five people with no symptoms also tested positive.

The results confirmed that many infections are not being diagnosed and that the number of confirmed cases represents the tip of a much bigger iceberg.

Companies are rushing to develop home-testing for coronavirus, but the FDA in late March blocked sales of commercial kits, arguing that they might be unreliable. The Gates Foundation has been funding research to determine the reliability and usefulness of self-swabbing systems.

It’s not clear when the SCAN program will resume testing.