The state Fire Training Academy in North Bend has been chosen as a new quarantine site for people returning to the United States from the Chinese province at the center of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The State Patrol said Tuesday that the site will hold travelers from Hubei Province who cannot quarantine themselves, according to the Washington State Patrol. The academy is on Grouse Ridge Road along Interstate 90 southeast of North Bend.

Eleven people with the deadly virus have been confirmed in the U.S., including a 35-year-old man from Snohomish County who was recently released from the hospital after weeks of treatment and monitoring in an isolation unit.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is among seven U.S. airports designated to screen air passengers arriving from China for symptoms of the virus. Whether and how travelers are quarantined will depend on whether they exhibit symptoms and where in China they visited.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned Americans not to travel to China. And Chinese authorities have implemented unprecedented travel restrictions, essentially quarantining millions of people there.

Medical professionals say the risk of catching the novel coronavirus in Washington state is low and that ordinary flu remains a bigger threat. The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands, medical experts say.

Quarantine sites have also been chosen on military bases in California, Texas and Colorado.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently increased its pledge to as much as $100 million to combat the outbreak as the number of cases worldwide climbed to almost 25,000 and the death toll neared 500.