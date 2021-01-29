Two coronavirus mass-vaccination sites will open Monday in South King County, a region disproportionately affected during the pandemic.

The two sites, at the ShoWare Center in Kent and the General Services Administration (GSA) Complex in Auburn, will have the supply and capacity to administer 500 shots a day, Public Health – Seattle & King County said in a news release.

An appointment will be required to receive a shot. Because of limited supply, vaccine appointments are for south county residents 75 and older; caregivers or home care workers of any age taking care of someone 50 and older who can’t live independently are also eligible.

Caregivers 50 and older living with and caring for family such as grandchildren and nieces and nephews can also be vaccinated at the two sites. Parents living with their children are not included.

“With a limited supply of vaccine, we need to make the best use of every dose that comes to King County,” Patty Hayes, director of Public Health – Seattle & King County, said in a news release. “The new high-volume vaccine sites will help us get life-saving vaccine to the highest-risk King County residents. We’re taking an equitable approach by starting in the part of our county that’s been hardest hit by COVID-19.”

Appointments can be made through King County’s website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Assistance Hotline at 1-800-525-0127.