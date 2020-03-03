By
Six people in Washington have now died from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus, and officials say that an extraordinary effort to contain and manage the health crisis is moving toward a new stage.

New coronavirus cases in Western Washington are likely doubling every six days, according to an analysis by a genetics and infectious disease expert at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Trevor Bedford‘s analysis has led him to conclude that as many as 570 Washington residents may have contracted the virus, many of them without knowing it, and have been spreading it through the community with Snohomish County as the outbreak’s center.

