By

Nine people in Washington have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, and officials say that an extraordinary effort to contain and manage the health crisis is moving toward a new stage.

As of noon Monday, at least 19 people in King and Snohomish counties had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The majority of King County’s cases are linked to the Life Care Center in Kirkland, and five of the people who have died were residents of the nursing home. This has prompted a wave of questions from family members with relatives inside Life Care and scrutiny over how prepared the care facility and others are for an outbreak.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. The live account of updates from Monday can be read here.

Washington Democrats postpone big fundraising dinner ahead of presidential primary

Citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the Washington State Democratic Party has postponed a major fundraising dinner before the March 10 presidential primary — an event the party had hoped would attract one or more of the remaining presidential contenders.

The Warren G. Magnuson Awards dinner had been scheduled for Saturday at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, but it will be rescheduled to an unknown date this spring, the party announced.

Read the full story here.

—Jim Brunner

Some Comic Con exhibitors canceling appearances

Emerald City Comic Con is scheduled to go on as planned next week, but some exhibitors are pulling out of the convention amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual four-day celebration of pop culture, scheduled for March 12-15 this year, draws close to 100,000 fans, putting them in close quarters at the Washington State Convention Center with exhibitors, creators, celebrities and fans from around the world.

—Paige Cornwell

Bellevue College closes building for deep cleaning

Bellevue College has closed its “T” building for a day of deep cleaning because a student who was exposed to coronavirus visited the building last week.

The college was told Monday night that two students were exposed to coronavirus, according to a letter to Bellevue students and faculty. They have not tested positive and are not exhibiting symptoms.

All other buildings are open, the college said.

—Paige Cornwell

29 Kirkland first responders remain in quarantine

Some Kirkland firefighters who responded to a local nursing home to transport coronavirus patients are now exhibiting flu-like symptoms. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)
Some Kirkland firefighters who responded to a local nursing home to transport coronavirus patients are now exhibiting flu-like symptoms. (Greg Gilbert / The Seattle Times)

A total of 29 Kirkland firefighters and police officers who responded to Life Care Center remain in quarantine. Of that group, 12 have flu-like symptoms, the City of Kirkland said Tuesday. One firefighter was released Monday after finishing the recommended quarantine period.

Most of the first responders are quarantined in their homes, the city said.

—Paige Cornwell

Case confirmed in North Carolina

A person who visited Life Care Center in Kirkland and returned to their home in North Carolina has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina health officials said that the state is investigating where the person visited and who was in contact with the patient. The person flew to and from Washington state; the state is working to inform passengers who were on the same plane.

—Paige Cornwell

Nine deaths now reported in Washington state

Nine deaths in Washington state now have been attributed to coronavirus disease.

—Ryan Blethen
Advertising

Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus

Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday.

—The Associated Press

Fears over coronavirus exposure close immigration office in Tukwila

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Tukwila is closed Tuesday due to concerns about COVID-19 after an employee who’d visited Life Care Center in Kirkland got sick, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The office will be closed for 14 days.

—Christine Clarridge

What has developed over the past 24 hours

Coronavirus resources

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

 

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Local Stories