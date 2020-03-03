Nine people in Washington have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, and officials say that an extraordinary effort to contain and manage the health crisis is moving toward a new stage.
As of noon Monday, at least 19 people in King and Snohomish counties had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The majority of King County’s cases are linked to the Life Care Center in Kirkland, and five of the people who have died were residents of the nursing home. This has prompted a wave of questions from family members with relatives inside Life Care and scrutiny over how prepared the care facility and others are for an outbreak.
Washington Democrats postpone big fundraising dinner ahead of presidential primary
Citing concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the Washington State Democratic Party has postponed a major fundraising dinner before the March 10 presidential primary — an event the party had hoped would attract one or more of the remaining presidential contenders.
The Warren G. Magnuson Awards dinner had been scheduled for Saturday at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, but it will be rescheduled to an unknown date this spring, the party announced.
Some Comic Con exhibitors canceling appearances
Emerald City Comic Con is scheduled to go on as planned next week, but some exhibitors are pulling out of the convention amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The annual four-day celebration of pop culture, scheduled for March 12-15 this year, draws close to 100,000 fans, putting them in close quarters at the Washington State Convention Center with exhibitors, creators, celebrities and fans from around the world.
Bellevue College closes building for deep cleaning
Bellevue College has closed its “T” building for a day of deep cleaning because a student who was exposed to coronavirus visited the building last week.
The college was told Monday night that two students were exposed to coronavirus, according to a letter to Bellevue students and faculty. They have not tested positive and are not exhibiting symptoms.
All other buildings are open, the college said.
29 Kirkland first responders remain in quarantine
A total of 29 Kirkland firefighters and police officers who responded to Life Care Center remain in quarantine. Of that group, 12 have flu-like symptoms, the City of Kirkland said Tuesday. One firefighter was released Monday after finishing the recommended quarantine period.
Most of the first responders are quarantined in their homes, the city said.
Case confirmed in North Carolina
A person who visited Life Care Center in Kirkland and returned to their home in North Carolina has tested positive for coronavirus, health officials said Tuesday afternoon.
North Carolina health officials said that the state is investigating where the person visited and who was in contact with the patient. The person flew to and from Washington state; the state is working to inform passengers who were on the same plane.
Nine deaths now reported in Washington state
Nine deaths in Washington state now have been attributed to coronavirus disease.
Olympic flame-lighting in Greece to proceed despite virus
Next week’s flame-lighting ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead in Greece despite concerns about the virus outbreak, organizers said Tuesday.
Fears over coronavirus exposure close immigration office in Tukwila
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Tukwila is closed Tuesday due to concerns about COVID-19 after an employee who’d visited Life Care Center in Kirkland got sick, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The office will be closed for 14 days.
What has developed over the past 24 hours
- New coronavirus cases in Western Washington are likely doubling every six days, according to an analysis by a genetics and infectious disease expert at Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. Trevor Bedford‘s analysis has led him to conclude that as many as 570 Washington residents may have contracted the virus, many of them without knowing it, and have been spreading it through the community with Snohomish County as the outbreak’s center.
- Meanwhile, Oregon may now have 300 to 500 residents who are or were unknowingly carrying the virus, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state health officer and epidemiologist, acknowledged as officials announced the state’s third presumed coronavirus case.
- King County Executive Dow Constantine said he has signed an emergency declaration and is in final negotiations to buy a motel where patients can recover in isolation. The motel, which the county has not yet identified, should be available for patients by the end of the week, he said.
- The county is also in the process of siting modular units, aimed primarily at homeless people who need a place to recover from COVID-19. King County has the third-highest homeless population in the country, and officials are scrambling to figure out how to contain the virus if it spreads to people in shelters or living outside.
- Gov. Jay Inslee and state health Secretary John Wiesman called Monday for legislators to set aside $100 million to help respond to the crisis.
- Some Seattle-area employers that were discussing contingency plans last week are taking steps to address exposure among their workers or launching programs to help them avoid it.
- Health officials indicated that their response is evolving. At this point, they said, they were not recommending widespread closure of schools or cancellation of public events. However, some schools in Washington closed Monday anyway or canceled extracurricular activities.
- King County residents and people across the country are scrambling to rethink their travel plans as the situation evolves. Here’s what you need to know if you have a trip coming up, and three questions you should ask yourself before you cancel.
Coronavirus resources
How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all?Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.
Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
