Nine people in Washington have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, and officials say that an extraordinary effort to contain and manage the health crisis is moving toward a new stage.

As of noon Monday, at least 19 people in King and Snohomish counties had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The majority of King County’s cases are linked to the Life Care Center in Kirkland, and five of the people who have died were residents of the nursing home. This has prompted a wave of questions from family members with relatives inside Life Care and scrutiny over how prepared the care facility and others are for an outbreak.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. The live account of updates from Monday can be read here.