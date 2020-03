The new coronavirus poses a threat to everyone, regardless of origin or background.

So to inform community members who don’t speak English, Public Health – Seattle & King County released recommendations in multiple languages for the prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The fact sheets can be found at www.kingcounty.gov/covid in the following languages: Amharic, Chinese – traditional, Korean, Somali, Spanish and Vietnamese.

Amharic

Chinese, Traditional

Korean

Somali

Spanish

Vietnamese