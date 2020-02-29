Seattle Times journalists will be posting live updates Saturday on the novel coronavirus outbreak and first death in the United States, which occurred in King County.

What you need to know:

One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, Public Health – Seattle & King County officials announced Saturday morning. It is the first death attributed to the virus in the United States.

Two people connected to a Kirkland long-term care facility have tested positive, officials said Saturday afternoon. A resident in her 70s is in serious condition, and a health employee in her 40s is stable. The long-term facility in Kirkland has 108 residents and 180 employees, according to the CDC.

At the Kirkland facility, 27 residents and 25 employees have symptoms.

The virus that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally.