Seattle Times journalists will be posting live updates Saturday on the novel coronavirus outbreak and first death in the United States, which occurred in King County.
What you need to know:
One person in King County has died due to a novel coronavirus infection, Public Health – Seattle & King County officials announced Saturday morning. It is the first death attributed to the virus in the United States.
Two people connected to a Kirkland long-term care facility have tested positive, officials said Saturday afternoon. A resident in her 70s is in serious condition, and a health employee in her 40s is stable. The long-term facility in Kirkland has 108 residents and 180 employees, according to the CDC.
At the Kirkland facility, 27 residents and 25 employees have symptoms.
The virus that began in China has infected more than 85,000 people globally.
Live updates:
Inslee declares state of emergency
Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency in responses to the new cases. The proclamation allows state agencies to “use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to the outbreak.”
Impact on transit
King County Metro is crafting protocols and taking guidance from public-health departments. There will be a heightened response to rider reports of unsanitary conditions, and buses will be pulled out of service immediately if need be. Officials are urging people with cold and flu symptoms to stay off buses.
—Mike Lindblom
State health officer: 'We are rapidly shifting our operations'
Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer, said if there are additional cases in Washington, officials might consider additional measures like canceling large public events, but do not yet feel that is necessary yet.
“We are rapidly shifting our operations here to be focused solely, primarily on dealing with this crisis,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said.
King County is also exploring options for people who are homeless to rest and recover from COVID-19 away from shelter situations. Healthcare for the Homeless Network has scheduled four training across the county for human services providers to review and answer questions.
—Sydney Brownstone
Assistance and personnel from the national @CDCgov are expected to arrive here Sunday, said Dr. Duchin. He also mentions that local investigations "are in their early stages."
Life Care in Kirkland, where a resident and an employee both tested positive for coronavirus, isn’t allowing any visits from family members, volunteers and vendors, Executive Director Ellie Basham said in a statement. Concerned family members or responsible parties may call our facility number at 425-823-2323 with any questions.
A 'sad day in our state'
“It is a sad day in our state as we learn that a Washingtonian has died from COVID-19,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement, referring to the illness caused by the virus. “Our hearts go out to their family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus.”