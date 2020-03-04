New cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, continue to pop up around the Puget Sound region. In total, 28 people in Washington state have been diagnosed, including nine people who have died.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Person reportedly taken by ambulance from Life Care Center in Kirkland
A person was taken away by ambulance Wednesday morning from Life Care Center in Kirkland, the nursing home connected to seven of Washington’s nine known deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Ambulances were at the facility around 4 a.m., according to a KOMO News reporter outside the facility.
Telephone calls to Life Care and the Kirkland Fire Department around 6 a.m. Wednesday weren’t answered.
RIGHT NOW: ambulances are in the parking lot of the Life Care Center in Kirkland, WA. At least 5 of the 9 coronavirus deaths have been linked to this care center #2NewsAM #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/veZpjWGkdf
— Jade Elliott (@JadeElliottTV) March 4, 2020
Hazen High School student tests positive for coronavirus; school closed for rest of week
A student from Hazen High School in Renton has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The school will be closed for the rest of the week.
“While initially Public Health (Seattle & King County) recommended that Hazen High remain open regardless of test results, they now recommend we close Hazen High School for the remainder of this week as they work to determine who, if anybody, came in contact with the ill student to ensure it is safe for students and staff to return to school,” the Renton School District wrote in a message to the school community.
Hazen was closed Monday while the student, who had flu-like symptoms, awaited test results. It then reopened Tuesday.
All other Renton schools will remain open.
