Officials continue to confirm cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a new coronavirus known as SARS-CoV-2, around Washington state. In total, 29 people in Washington state are known to have died from the disease. As society practices “social distancing” to slow the virus’ spread, many people who can work or learn from home are doing so, and Gov. Jay Inslee has banned most events with more than 250 people.
Public health officials on Wednesday announced 99 new cases statewide, and 5 new deaths — four in King County, one in Snohomish County.
Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Live updates:
Princess Cruises' suspension of global operations for 60 days affects Seattle trips
Princess Cruises, which has had two ships with coronavirus outbreaks, will stop sailing for 60 days because of the pandemic.
The Port of Seattle on Wednesday canceled the April 1 sailing of Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess from Bell Street Pier. And the Ruby Princess will no longer depart from Smith Cove May 9.
The cruise line, which is part of Carnival Corp., said Thursday that 18 ships will cease voyages that were scheduled to depart between March 12 and May 10.
Japanese authorities quarantined the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the port of Yokohama for two weeks after 10 passengers were initially diagnosed with the virus.
The Miami cruise operator said those currently on cruises that will end in the next five days will continue to sail as expected so that travel arrangements aren’t disrupted. Sailings underway that extend past March 17 will end at the most convenient location for guests, factoring in operational requirements.
Trading halted on Wall Street after stocks plunge 7% at open
NEW YORK — The sell-off bludgeoning financial markets around the world got even worse Thursday as the economic pain caused by the coronavirus became more painfully clear. Worries are rising that the White House and other authorities around the world can’t or won’t do what’s needed to help soon.
After the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed in a bear market for the first time in more than a decade, President Donald Trump said late Wednesday he would restrict travel from Europe in hopes of containing the virus. It’s the latest hit for an airline industry already battered by frightened travelers canceling plans, and market losses accelerated around the world as Trump spoke while giving few details about a big stimulus program that could help.
The S&P 500 dropped about 7% within the first few minutes of Thursday’s trading, steep enough to trigger an automatic halt to trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The index is set to join the Dow in entering a bear market after losing more than 20% from its record set last month, and one of the greatest eras in Wall Street’s history is crumbling.
The damage was worldwide and eye-popping. Read the full story here.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Officials in Washington state are taking drastic steps to stem what the World Health Organization now considers a global pandemic, and those moves are sending shock waves through schools, the Seattle area and the nation.
Seattle Public Schools chief Denise Juneau on Wednesday announced the city is among local districts closing down for weeks (see if your school is closed). Gov. Jay Inslee has directed other schools to plan for possible closures. The shutdowns limit access to food, care and instruction for thousands of children. Here’s a look inside the decision that Juneau called “something none of us ever expected to face.”
Gov. Jay Inslee’s ban on gatherings of more than 250 people is highly likely to extend past March, he says. Can he really do this? Yes. He’s using his emergency powers in a way that’s rarely seen.
Without social distancing, 400 people could die from COVID-19 in Western Washington by April 7, new modeling from a major Seattle-area research institutions suggests. That’s an important number, but so are the vast numbers of patients who recover.
Businesses: You can’t build jets while working from home, so Boeing and other manufacturers are striving to keep the virus out of their factories. As Starbucks and Amazon retool their paid-leave policies, local hospitality workers are taking a big hit.
Transportation: Buses, trains and ferries are running with far fewer riders — but they’re still running. Inslee has even suggested adding more buses.
Sports: Mariners fans won’t fill T-Mobile Park on opening day; the team is looking at its options. The Sounders have postponed their next home match.
Restaurants: Famed Seattle chef Tom Douglas will temporarily close 12 of his 13 restaurants. He’s talking about when he hopes to reopen and what will happen to his workers.
The arts: From major theaters to small nonprofits, organizations were hit hard by virus fears even before the ban that halted many of their events.
Religion: Faith communities are struggling to adjust at a time when spiritual connection may seem more important than ever.
Nation and world pull inward
Travel from 26 European nations to the U.S. is sharply restricted for 30 days, beginning late Friday, under a new order from President Donald Trump. The State Department has cautioned U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad, and this is a calamity for airlines. “Things will get worse than they are right now,” health experts are warning as sweeping travel bans accelerate worldwide.
Tax Day is delayed for “virtually all Americans other than the super-rich,” the Treasury secretary says.
The NBA has suspended its season after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive. Just days ago, he was joking about the virus. And NCAA basketball tournaments will be played with no fans in the stands.
Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are ill with COVID-19 and isolated in an Australia hospital.
Here’s help
Feeling ill? Know when to stay home, when to see a doctor and when to seek a test. Know, too, how to tell whether it’s just allergies.
Coronavirus is a growing mental health threat for millions of Americans. Experts are sharing tips and resources.
Disinfect that phone! Here’s how. Plus, brush up on recommended ways to wash your hands and avoid touching your face.
Find more prevention advice and news here.
